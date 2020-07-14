Another Rebrand For Sports Network

Gow Media is rebranding SB Nation to the SportsMap Radio Network. Gow has owned the network for over ten years, when it acquired the assets of Sporting News Radio. Gow then rebranded the network to Yahoo Sports Radio for five years and then SB Nation Radio for four years.

Gow Media CEO David Gow said, “We have benefited from brand partnerships with great companies such as Yahoo and SB Nation but have ultimately concluded that we no longer want to be subject to the fate of another brand. Strategically, it is important to build our own brand.”