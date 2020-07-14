Podcasting Was Good For Fox Sports As Well

Despite not having sports to talk about, FOX Sports Radio says it experienced record audience gains across its digital platforms last month. June was FSR’s second best month ever for podcast listens.

Year over year (June ‘20 vs. June ‘19), the network’s total podcast audience grew +88% bringing the monthly total to more than 16.5 million for the FOX Sports Radio Podcast Network.

On the streaming front, FSR’s audience grew +70% from April 2020 to May 2020. The following month, May 2020 to June 2020, FSR’s streaming audience grew an additional +13%. Year over year (June ‘20 vs. June ‘19), FSR’s streaming was up +55%, marking the network’s second-best streaming month of all time.