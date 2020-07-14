NYSBA Announces 2020 HoF Class

Two radio broadcasters have been named to the New York State Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame. The 2020 class was selected from nominations submitted by NYSBA members.

Joining the hall is Paul Vandenburgh, Owner/GM/Host of WGDJ Talk 1300 AM/98.7 FM in Albany. He has been involved with local radio throughout his life, and hosts the longest-running morning show in the Capital District.

The 2020 class also includes Mimi Griswold, VP Programming for Galaxy Media Partners. The Syracuse based privately owned group has eight stations in Syracuse and six in Utica. She has been with the group for 27 years and also is the Brand Manager for Sunny 102 WZUN-FM.

“The Class of 2020 represents the best in the broadcasting profession,” said David Donovan, Association President. “They have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to serve their local communities. We are honored to have them join the ranks of the legendary broadcasters from New York.”