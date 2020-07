Benztown and McVay Media Podcast Networks are producing First Match with Jesse Kage, a behind-the-scenes podcast for pro wrestling fans hosted by Jesse Kage.

Kage has been in radio for over 24 years. He hosted the Kage Kult Show in Tampa and Atlanta for over a decade. His recent wrestling interviews include: Chris Jericho, Rob Van Dam, Nick Aldis, Mickie James and Raven.