Talk Replaces Classic Rock On The Outer Banks

Jam Media Solutions flips WZPR-FM from Classic Rock to an all syndicated news/talk format other than mornings which will be live. The morning show will be hosted by long-time Outer Banks radio veteran Sam Walker.

Here’s the rest of the lineup…

Brian Kilmeade 900 2:00

Chris Plante 2:00 – 3:00

Ben Shapiro 3:00 – 6:00

Dave Ramsey 6:00 – 8:00

Ken Coleman 8:00 – 9:00

Jim Bohannon 9:00 – 12:00

Eric & Gary 12:00 – 6:00

Jam Media Solutions owner Jonathan Mason says, “We are very excited to introduce the all new, News/Talk WZPR to the Outer Banks. We believe it is exactly what the market needs. Our on air lineup will be informative and engaging from the time you get up to the time you go to bed.”