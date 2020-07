Nationally syndicated Marvin Sapp Radio Show will debut July 11 in the Dallas metroplex area. The show will air Saturday 5-7 PM, on KHVN Heaven 97, Ft. Worth.

“KHVN has been the area’s Gospel music mainstay for decades. It is an honor to be a part of the KHVN family and serve the Dallas metroplex with music and inspiration from my point of view,” said Sapp.

Sapp has 12 albums over his 30 year music career and is an author and preacher.