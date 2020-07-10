CMG Teams Up In Tulsa For Police

Cox Media Group, the Tulsa Police Department and the Tulsa Police Department Foundation raised more than a half-million dollars for the families of a fallen officer and a second injured officer. Sergeant Craig Johnson died from his injuries after an early morning traffic stop last week. Officer Aurash Zarkeshan was also shot and remains hospitalized.

CMG’s 102.3 KRMG, K95.5, Mix 96.5, 103.3 The Eagle, and 105.7 The Bone joined sister TV station FOX23 at a Tulsa park this week for a live broadcast that raised $515,000 for the Johnson-Zarkeshan Family Fund. All of the money will be given directly to the families.

“Tulsa has always responded when we have asked for help in the past, and this was no different. Well, it was – we have never seen so many people stop by and open their wallets and hearts like they did,” said Cathy Gunther, MVP, CMG. “Traffic was backed up in both directions outside of the park as people stopped to thank the police officers collecting the donations and share their condolences for their loss.”

Donations continue to be accepted online.