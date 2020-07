Known as a right-wing shock jock, Jay Severin has died. He worked at The Blaze Radio Network and at WTKK-FM, WXKS-AM in Boston. He was 69.

The Boston Globe reports, Glenn Beck of The Blaze, described Severin as “one of the rare talents that could not only see beyond the headline, but had the empathy to understand how it affected the listener. He was a good man, and I’m a better one for having known him.”

Funeral arrangements are pending.