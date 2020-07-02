Townsquare Town Hall On Business Recovery

Townsquare Media’s New Jersey 101.5 (WKXW-FM) is presenting the latest in a series of Town Hall broadcasts to help New Jersey residents and businesses dealing with the COVID-19. The program is set for Wednesday July 8.

Nearly 40% of New Jersey business owners are depleting their personal savings to survive pandemic closures, according to a survey by the New Jersey Business & Industry Association. Even as segments of the economy reopen, two-thirds of businesses are losing revenue.

WKXW-FM Morning News Anchor and Special Projects Director Eric Scott will host the event. The panel will include business and medical experts who will field questions from audience members in the accompanying on line live chat.

“Businesses are still hurting and we will connect them with the help they need,” Scott said. “But we also want to celebrate their unique innovations that are allowing them to operate in these challenging times.”