iHM Flips Youngstown Station

iHeartMedia Youngstown has taken the wraps off the new Real 95.9, branded as REAL Hip Hop and R&B. WAKZ was CHR 95.9 KISS-FM.

Along with Hip Hop and R&B cuts, The Breakfast Club joins the line-up July 13. The remainder of the station’s lineup will feature iHearts national air talent of Big Sue middays, Papa Keith afternoons, and T-Roy at night.

“Top 40 has evolved and Real 95.9 is the only station you’ll hear everywhere in The Mahoning Valley, playing today’s biggest Hip Hop and R&B hit songs,” said Keith Kennedy, Market President/VP Programming, iHeartMedia Youngstown.