Webinar Focuses On Recovery

BIA Advisory Services is hosting a webinar focusing on current radio opportunities and planning for 2021. U.S. Local Radio: State of the Industry Now and 2021 is set for Tuesday July 14.

BIA estimates U.S. local radio advertising will be $12.8 billion in 2020, comprised of $11.4 billion for over-the-air revenue and $1.4 billion for digital revenue. BIA indicates this estimate is lower than earlier expectations, but there are bright spots for the industry and opportunities for a strong rebound from the effects of this pandemic.

BIA Managing Director, Rick Ducey and BIA Chief Economist, Mark Fratrik will host the webinar. Mark Levy, President of Revenue Development Resources will be a guest.

