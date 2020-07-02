SMG Taps McCoy For Rochester

Stephens Media Group has named Mike McCoy as the new Operations Manager in Rochester, NY. The cluster includes Soft AC Warm 101.3 WRMM-FM, Alternative 94.1 The Zone WZNE-FM, and Adult Hits Fickle 93.3 WFKL-FM.

McCoy is a radio vet with 28 years as PD for CHR KJ103 KJYO Oklahoma City where he took the station to #1 persons 12+ and 24-54. He also signed on and programmed OKC’s first alternative station 95X KNRX and held the Operations Manager role for Soft AC 94.7 KQSR.

“This is a tremendous opportunity! I love New York, my roots run deep in the area,” said McCoy. “This is the perfect landscape to create the excitement that is too often missing from radio today.”

“Mike is exactly the kind of person we need in the Rochester market,” said Bob Thronton, SVP Programming. “His relentless pursuit of excellence, leadership qualities and vast experience will take this cluster to new heights.”

In addition to Operations Manager duties, McCoy will also serve as the PD for Warm 101.3 and Fickle 93.3.