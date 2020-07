ESPN has reached a multi-year contract extension with Bomani Jones who will continue to host the ESPN Podcast, The Right Time with Bomani Jones, twice per week. In May, Jones’ show was downloaded more than 650,000 times, a 60% increase over last year.

“I’m thrilled to continue my tenure at ESPN,” Jones said. “The Right Time is growing, and the ability to share my voice on many shows and platforms is exciting in this moment.”