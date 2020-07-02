Adding A Female Voice 

Bluewater Broadcasting adds a new member to its all-male morning show on News Talk WACV-FM in Montgomery Alabama. Jessie Lynn is a multiple award-winning independent country music singer/songwriter and Nashville recording artist.

Lynn said, “I am thrilled to be joining the Bluewater Broadcast family and cannot express how grateful and honored I am to be joining the News Talk morning show with Greg, Jay, Rich, and high-speed Chase!”

Rick Peters, Managing Partner of Bluewater adds, “We are delighted that Jessie is joining the WACV morning show. Somebody has to add a women’s perspective to this “boys club”, and she’s just the person to do it!”

“Three Men and a Lady” broadcasts live every weekday from 6a-9a and replays Saturday mornings from 6a-8:30a and Sunday mornings from 6a-9a.