Race Relations To Be Addressed in Indianapolis

Urban One One and WRTV are teaming up for a discussion about race and the civil unrest in the United States. The TV station and radio company are hosting a virtual event Thursday at 7 p.m.

The discussion will include the following panelists, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett; IMPD Chief Randal Taylor; Dr. Shelvy Haywood Keglar; Adrianne Slash, president of The Exchange at Indianapolis Urban League; Jessica Louise from Indy 10 Black Lives Matter; IMPD Deputy Chief Kendale Adams; Indianapolis City-County Council member & CEO of Boys and Girls Club of Indianapolis Maggie Lewis; State Rep. Greg Porter; Zion King from 100 Black Men of Indianapolis, Inc.; Michael Sutherlin, civil rights attorney; Vop Osili, president of Indianapolis City County Council; and Dr. Patricia Payne, director of the Indianapolis Public Schools Racial Equity Office.

Marc Mullins and Rafael Sánchez from WRTV will moderate, alongside Tina Cosby and Karen Vaughn from Radio One.

“Our radio stations, together with our newsgathering partners at WRTV are joining forces to tackle a number of the complexities surrounding race head-on in A Conversation on Race: Connecting Central Indiana. It’s a conversation too important to miss,” said Radio One Indianapolis Regional Vice President, Deon Levingston.

Here are the platforms carrying the event:

– On the following Radio One Indianapolis stations: Hot 96.3, The Light AM 1310/92.7 FM, and 106.7 WTLC

– Over the air on WRTV

– Online at theindychannel.com, wtlcfm.com, hot963.com and praiseindy.com

– In the WRTV mobile app

– On the WRTV Facebook page

– On the WRTV Twitter account

– On the WRTV streaming app for your device, including ROKU, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Android TV