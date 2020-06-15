Urban One Indy PD Passes

Grisel Barajas, Program Director for Urban One’s WNOW (LaGrande 105.1) in Indianapolis, died suddenly Sunday according to the station. Barajas ws only 31 years old. No other details were available about her passing.

Urban One Regional VP Deon Levingston said Grisel was a valued colleague and trusted friend. “She was taken away from us too soon and will be missed by all of us at Radio One Indianapolis and the entire Urban One family. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Grisel’s family and friends.”