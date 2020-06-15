Bonneville Sports Station To Host Panel on Race

Bonneville Denver’s Sports Radio 104.3 The Fan will broadcast a live forum, “A Discussion on Race in Sports,” this Thursday. Four people will share their experiences as African American athletes and discuss the challenges for minorities in sports. Here are the panel members…

Charles “C.J.” Johnson – The MVP of the 1991 Orange Bowl for the University of Colorado Buffaloes, Johnson was raised in Detroit and holds more than 15 years of broadcasting experience in Denver. Currently, he serves as the director of diversity and inclusion for Ball Corporation.

Orlando Franklin – Named to the Denver Broncos All-Decade Team of the 2010s, Franklin was born in Jamaica before relocating to Toronto and, eventually, Miami. He currently co-hosts “Orlando and Sandy” on weekdays from 9:00 a.m. until noon on Sports Radio 104.3 The Fan.

Nick Ferguson – The Miami native played the majority of his NFL career with the Denver Broncos. He also spent one season coaching with the San Francisco 49ers. Currently, Ferguson co-hosts “Nick and Cecil” on weekdays from 7:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. on Sports Radio 104.3 The Fan.

Chad Brown – A native of southern California, Brown is a member of the University of Colorado Buffaloes Athletic Hall of Fame and former NFL All-Pro. He currently holds a number of television and radio analyst roles, including as a host on Sports Radio 104.3 The Fan.