iHeart Seattle 80’s Station Launches New Morning Show

iHeartMedia Seattle’s 95.7 The Jet has launched “95.7 The Jet Mornings with Jodi & Bender.” Bender previously worked mornings on KISS FM in Seattle. Jodi has worked in Seattle for over 20 years and on 95.7 The Jet since 2011.
