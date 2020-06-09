iHeart Seattle 80’s Station Launches New Morning Show

iHeartMedia Seattle’s 95.7 The Jet has launched “95.7 The Jet Mornings with Jodi & Bender.” Bender previously worked mornings on KISS FM in Seattle. Jodi has worked in Seattle for over 20 years and on 95.7 The Jet since 2011.

