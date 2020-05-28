KGO Host Dies

KGO in San Francisco announced on its website that long-time KGO “On the Go” weekend host John Hamilton passed away Tuesday at the age of 85. Hamilton’s radio career began in 1955.

Hamilton’s first jobs were in Victoria and his native Vancouver, then on to Phoenix, San Diego and finally the Bay Area, where he worked at KPAT/KRE from 1965 to 1971. In 1971, he became a regular part of the KGO line up with up-to-the-minute reports directly from the slopes and other outdoor destinations. In 1987, he began hosting the weekly show, John Hamilton On-the-Go on KGO Radio.

During his years with KGO, he covered major stories including Pope John Paul’s visit, the Loma Prieta earthquake, and the East Bay fire. His network reporting includes the Winter Olympics in Innsbruck, Lake Placid and Sarajevo, plus many World Cup and professional ski races.