Seattle Morning Man Charlie Brown Dies

Brown worked mornings for KJR-AM and KUBE-FM in Seattle. He died on May 11 from complications related to Parkinson’s disease at the age of 74.

According to a story in The Seattle Times Brown grew up in Burien and got his start in radio at Eastern Washington State College. After college, he worked at KPUG-AM in Bellingham, then went on to KJJB-AM in Spokane for six years, then it was on to KJR-AM in 1974. He was then hired by Michael O’Shea as PD and morning man for a station launching called “The New 93.”

O’Shea told Radio Ink over the weekend that, “In my half-century radio career no morning personality has been more important and more loved by me than Charlie Brown. His combination of humor and charm created his legacy in radio in the Pacific Northwest.”

The team of Charlie and Ty debuted on KUBE, Seattle in July 1981 and was on the station until the mid 90 s, when we transferred them to the new KJR-FM, where they remained as top rated in adult demos for another 5-6 years. Pictured here are L to R: Scotty Burns, producer; Mary White, sidekick, Charlie Brown…and news guy Ty Flint.

Photo courtesy Michael O’Shea.