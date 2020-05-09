Erskine Faush Passes at Age 88

Erskine Faush, Sr. and his partner Shelley Stewart were broadcast pioneers in Birmingham. Shelley and Erskine partnered as radio station owners at Ebony Broadcasting —“the authentic voice for African Americans in Birmingham”—for nearly 20 years, until they sold WATV(AM) to Sheridan Broadcasting in 2004.

Jim Winston, President of NABOB said, “Erskine Faush and Shelley Stewart always showed up at NABOB events as a team. Erskine was a steady and highly respected member of the broadcast industry. His obituary in the Birmingham newspapers provided an even larger picture of Erskine. It is clear that he was a leading voice in that city. He will be deeply missed by his family, many friends and colleagues.”

Prior to buying WATV(AM), Erskine had already become a radio legend in Birmingham. Erskine began his radio career in 1950, when he was recruited to work as a part-time announcer. He was recruited because of his widely known preaching talents as pastor of the Metropolitan A. M. E. Zion Church in Birmingham. Erskine welcomed the opportunity as another way to share his ministry. He became known on the radio as the man with the “sweetest voice this side of heaven.” He created the Gospel Cavalcade on WATV. His program gave hope and inspiration to thousands of African Americans in Birmingham during the Civil Rights Movement.

Following the sale of WATV, Erskine continued daily to be a voice to the voiceless and pastor to the sickly over the airways with the legendary “Sick Call.” He and Shelley Stewart, have been described as “cornerstones of Birmingham black radio.”