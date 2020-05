Entercom SVP of Live Events and Experiences Jennifer Morrelli joins the RAB’s Business Unusual live-video series this Wednesday. The name of the session, which takes place at 10AM Central, is “Creating Audience Engagement.

The event will repeat on Thursday, May 14 at 3 PM Central.

Registration is FREE to RAB Members for the live presentation and will be available for on-demand viewing. To register, click here.