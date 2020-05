J. Steele has been promoted to Assistant Program Director at 105.1 WMGC The BOUNCE in the Motor City. The afternoon drive host joined the station in April 2019.

“J. Steele brings extensive programming background to the position and has proven to be a valuable member of the team since joining the station last year as our afternoon drive talent at The BOUNCE,” said Jerry Tarrants, Director of Programming, BMG Detroit.

Steele takes over his new duties immediately.