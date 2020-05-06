Your Daily Mediation Is On The Way

Podcast company Cadence13 has announced a partnership with Headspace to launch a new slate of original podcats. The first, Radio Headspace, will launch on May 11 and will feature a daily, short-form meditation podcast hosted by Headspace co-founder and former Buddhist monk, Andy Puddicombe.

Headspace is a company that focuses on mindfulness and mental training and created one of the first meditation apps in the world.

Additional podcasts from the Cadence13 and Headspace Studios collaboration will be announced at a later date.