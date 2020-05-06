Community Broadcasters radio stations in Northern New York ran a 12 hour fundraiser, Tuesday, May 5 raising money for the United Way of Northern New York. The group raised about $15,000 during the fundraiser that aired on the 8 station Northern NY cluster.

On-air personalities Johnny Spezzano, Lancer, Ken Martin, and Tony Lynn, along with former Watertown Mayor Jeffrey Graham hosted Community Cares event. The fundraiser was held in conjunction with the local PBS TV station that aired Music Across The Border, a 90 minute concert to raise funds for the United Way.

“The Covid Crisis Fund of the United Way of Northern New York benefited from the effort,” said James Leven, President, Community Broadcasters. “Small market, big results. Radio cares. Radio Works!”

The stations involved were The Border 106.7, 94 Rock WOTT, Magic 103.1, 100.7 The Eagle, AM 1240 WATN in Watertown and 95-3 The Wolf, 92-7 WQTK and ESPN Radio 1400 WSLB in St Lawrence County.