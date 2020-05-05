El Patron Debuts In Jacksonville

Sports Talk is gone from FM Translator, 97.3 The Game in Jacksonville. iHeart flipped the switch to regional Mexican, El Patron 97.3.

“I am grateful to be part of a company that sees Hispanic growth in Jacksonville, by adding another radio station and Hispanic brand to our market,” said Jorge Lopez, General Sales Manager for Jacksonville iHeartLatino.

Along with the Regional Mexican hit music, The station will also feature on-air personalities including Rico Hernandez, El Capi, Luis Trevino and Celina Martinez, and lifestyle and entertainment topics.

“This move puts us in a position to super-serve our listeners and the community with a unique mix of Banda, Norteño and other genres that are core to the Regional Mexican format,” said PJ González, Senior Vice President of iHeartLatino.