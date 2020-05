Entravision Consolidates Digital Products

Entravision has launched Entravision Digital designed to consolidate its digital reach, data, creative and programmatic capabilities. The move puts all of Entravision’s digital products in one place to serve the needs of customers.

“By combining our comprehensive digital capabilities into Entravision Digital, advertisers and agencies have a single source to access a rich combination of audiences, media, performance solutions, and consumer insights,” said Walter F. Ulloa, Chairman and CEO.

Entravision Digital includes Entravision’s Smadex’s programmatic mobile-first DSP solution; AudioEngage, its audio advertising platform; ScrollerAds, its optimized video advertising marketplace; Dataxpand, its international data management platform and audience marketplace with consumer insights; and its U.S. Hispanic marketing solutions for SME and national advertisers.

“We believe we have created a unique and comprehensive digital offering and will continue to evaluate potential acquisitions that would accelerate growth and complement our culture and mission,” said Luis Barragué, President of Entravision Digital.