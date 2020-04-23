Vin Scully Recovering From Fall

The longtime Dodger broadcaster, who’s 92, fell in his California home this week. In a statement released by the team, Scully said, “I won’t be doing anymore headfirst sliding.” Scully broadcast Dodger games for 67 years and retired in 2016.

