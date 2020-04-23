Vin Scully Recovering From Fall

The longtime Dodger broadcaster, who’s 92, fell in his California home this week. In a statement released by the team, Scully said, “I won’t be doing anymore headfirst sliding.” Scully broadcast Dodger games for 67 years and retired in 2016.
The longtime Dodger broadcaster, who’s 92, fell in his California home this week. In a statement released by the team, Scully said, “I won’t be doing anymore headfirst sliding.” Scully broadcast Dodger games for 67 years and retired in 2016.
Daily industry headlines plus breaking news bulletins.
The 2020 Medallas de Cortez Finalists
Radio's Fantastic Facilities