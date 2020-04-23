EMF Creates New Role To Oversee Radio Brands

Educational Media Foundation has created a new position called First Chief Content Officer. Jim Houser has been hired to fill that role and will oversee the company’s two radio brands, KLOVE and Air1. Houser will report directly to CEO Bill Reeves.

Houser’s career began in college radio and led to an opportunity with national Christian radio ministry, Focus on the Family. While editing Focus’ daily broadcast, Jim and two partners created a weekly syndicated Christian hit music show that was eventually heard in over 300 markets. Next, Houser joined Sparrow Records (now Capitol Christian) in radio promotions, and advanced to marketing and artist development roles. Jim was then recruited to join Creative Trust and rose to Managing Partner, where he led the team growing and supporting the careers of Steven Curtis Chapman, Mary Beth Chapman, Brandon Heath, Britt Nicole and others.

“I could not be more excited about the addition of Jim and his almost 30 years of experience in the Christian music business,” Reeves said. “Jim is widely respected, has an outstanding track record, and his integrity in the industry is second-to-none. His love of broadcasting and its history, married with his ability to strategize around new ideas, makes him the perfect choice to help lead EMF into the future.”