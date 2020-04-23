Connoisseur Promotes Banks to GM

Michael Banks is the new General Manager for Connoisseur’s 2 stations in Frederick, MD WFRE-FM (Country) and WFMD-FM (Newstalk). Banks gets the big chair in Maryland after a 4-year run as GSM for Connoisseur on Long Island.

