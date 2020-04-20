What Do Listeners Want?

What’s the right mix between covering the coronavirus crisis and delivering normal programming? Do programmers run the risk of losing listeners if there’s too much crisis coverage? Why are listeners tuning in to their favorite radio station.

According to a new survey conducted by Westwood One, by a nearly a four to one margin, listeners say they prefer normal programming over coronavirus updates.

Westwood One surveyed 1,154 listeners March 31 through April 8. Here is what they found out about what listeners want from their local radio stations.

These numbers come from listeners to a variety of AM/FM radio formats, according to the Westwood survey:

– 72%-78% say they want normal programming.

– Listeners to Urban format stations indicate the largest desire in programming focused on Coronavirus.

– News reports indicate that people of color are impacted to a much greater degree by the pandemic. African Americans express much greater concern over Coronavirus.

Westwood says listeners want what they like – their favorite music and funny, entertaining AM/FM radio personalities. “The Coronavirus has not altered the most basic listener needs. Listeners still want stations to play their favorite music and have great personalities.”

Get more detail from the Westwood One blog HERE.