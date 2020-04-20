Progressive Back On Top

By
Radio Ink
-
0

Media Monitors says Progressive ran 61,517 commercials on radio stations across the country last week. The US Census Bureau was second (56,931), followed by Lowe’s (46,691), The Home Depot (41,290) and Quicken Loans (40,340).

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here