Nielsen Renews Univision

The Spanish-language radio company has signed a multi-year agreement with the ratings firm. The renewal covers national and local measurement of all 58 of Univision’s owned stations in 15 markets.

Univision Radio President Jesus Lara said “The Hispanic population is a principal driver of economic growth in the U.S., and radio, which reaches 96% of adult Hispanics each week, is one of the best ways to engage this influential consumer. As the leading Hispanic media company in America with the largest Spanish-language radio network in the country, it’s paramount that we have access to the audio insights and the measurement tools available. Nielsen ratings continue to be the currency of our industry, providing the most comprehensive and representative measurement of the U.S. Hispanic population and we are looking forward to our renewed relationship.”