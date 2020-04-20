Salem/Borrell Offer Free Webinars

Salem Surround, part of the Salem Media Group, is bringing experts on marketing and advertising to a series of free webinars. The Group is teaming up with Borrell Associates for the events.

Gordon Borrell, Corey Elliott and Jim Brown will be part of the webinars set for April 22 and 24. They will discuss how to manage marketing in times of crisis and provide example of how some businesses thrive in difficult times.

“We’re very happy to team up with Borrell Associates in support of our communities and local business owners,” said Jamie Cohen, Vice President of Broadcast Digital for Salem Media Group. “These are trying times for us all but we will get through this, as we always do.”

The webinars are free but require pre-registration HERE.