Extension For Mentoring Program

The Mentoring & Inspiring Women in Radio Group is extending the application window for its 2020 MIW Mildred Carter Mentoring Program to Friday, May 1. The program pairs women working in radio with female professionals who are recognized leaders from all aspects of broadcasting.

Four candidates will be selected for the 2020 MIW Mildred Carter Mentoring Program. Women with a minimum of five years of radio experience, and currently working in sales, marketing, programming, digital and /or engineering, are encouraged to review mentee criteria and instructions on how to apply. Please visit RadioMIW.com or click here.