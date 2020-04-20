KQED Launches Spanish Online Service

KQED is reaching out to the Bay Area’s Spanish-speaking communities with a new service, KQED en Espanol. The new service, in collaboration with Univision, is part of the stations response to the continuing COVID-19 crisis.

The KQED en Espanol site will include information,resources and an opportunity for users to submit questions. In addition, an e-newsletter will be sent out every Thursday with information on the evolving situation.

“The COVID-19 crisis has affected everyone here in the Bay Area, and our journalists have responded to the challenges of reporting at this time by delivering some of the most critical news and resources about the crisis as it relates to our communities here in the Bay Area,” said Holly Kernan, KQED Chief Content Officer. “As part of our public service, it became imperative that we make a special effort to provide these crucial resources to our Spanish-speaking communities.”