Beasley Philly Team Helping Out

As part of Beasley Media Group’s Community of Caring Initiative, WMMR-FM, WMGK-FM, BEN-FM, WXTU-FM, and 97.5 The Fanatic have unveiled a line of ‘Philly Stands Together” merchandise to benefit the PHL COVID-19 FUND.

The PHL COVID-19 FUND is a joint venture between Philadelphia Foundation (PhilaFound.org) and The United Way of Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey (UWGPSNJ). The Fund provides grants to organizations throughout Philadelphia and surrounding counties in PA and New Jersey to serve the region’s most vulnerable neighbors and to ensure critical resources remain accessible for those with the greatest need.

Market Manager Joe Bell: “Philly has always “Stood Together” and now is no different. During these challenging times, we are proud to be part of a campaign to help our most vulnerable neighbors.”