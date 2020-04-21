Episode #26 Of Our Podcast – Josh Spiegel

Josh Spiegel is part of the Justin, Scott and Spiegel Show in Baltimore. We reached out to Josh to discuss how he’s been able to weave a sense of humor into all of this coronavirus craziness. And, he’s done it in a very respectable, smart way. LISTEN 
