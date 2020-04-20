Virus Survivor Isabella Back On Air

Jim Isabella is back behind the mic. The evening host has returned to his WNIR 100.1 FM, Kent, Ohio after a five-week battle with COVID-19.

“When I got on the air, through this whole five weeks I’ve been going through, I didn’t expect to be so emotional coming back,” Isabella told Cleveland 19 News. “There’s three things I say every day when I get up: Lucky. Blessed. Grateful.”

Isabella is a longtime Northeast Ohio media personality with 30 years writing for area newspapers and doing play-by-play for WKNR-AM, Cleveland.