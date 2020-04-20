Parr Joins Key Networks

Shawn Parr is returning to syndication with Shawn Parr’s Across the Country on Key Networks. The four-hour program will be available weekdays starting June 1.

Known for his work as the voice of The Academy of Country Music Awards, The Golden Globes and American Music awards, Parr’s program will originate from Nashville. The program is designed to work in all day-parts.

“My entire career has always been about the Country listeners and they will lead the way with this show as well,” said Parr.”Teaming up with Key Networks is like a dream come true. Together we have worked so hard to get this show on the air and trust me when I say I am fired up and can’t wait for you to feel the energy Across The Country!”

Parr, brings 30 years of Country radio experience and 10 years as a nationally syndicated host to the program.