New SBS Show Focuses on Helping Businesses

Spanish Broadcasting System has launched “La Voz del Negocio Hispano,” “The Voice of Hispanic Business” across all of its platforms. The new show is hosted by journalist, Mario Andres Moreno. The mission of the show is to support small and medium-sized businesses, as they deal with the coronavirus crisis.

Collectively, Latino-owned companies that employ others generated over $470 billion in revenue and employed over 3.2 million people, accounting for about 4% of U.S. business revenues and 5.5% of U.S. employment.

“SBS continues its commitment to deliver compelling content that empowers Hispanic business owners with the launch of our new radio program “La Voz del Negocio Hispano”,”The Voice of Hispanic Business” hosted Mario Andres Moreno,” commented Albert Rodriguez, COO of SBS. “This market changing programming due to its originality and mix of traditional and social media will bring unprecedented news and business coverage to the growing Hispanic community.” – continued Albert Rodriguez.