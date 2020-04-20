Williams Joins Westwood

Cumulus has appointed Paul Williams Director of Programming for Westwood One Nashville. He’ll oversee content, and operations for Westwood’s nationally syndicated Country programming, including: The Ty Bentli Show, The Blair Garner Show, Nights With Elaina, American Country Countdown, Country Countdown USA, Country Gold, and With Elaina.

Williams was most recently Vice President of Marketing & Artist Development for Reviver Entertainment Group in Nashville. He had previously served as an executive at RCA Label Group Nashville and as Operations & Marketing Director for the nationally syndicated Kidd Kraddick Show. Prior to that, he programmed KPLX-FM in Dallas, TX, and spent six years as a liaison to national radio at Universal Studios Orlando radio broadcast center.