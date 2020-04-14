Entercom Says Radio.com Growing

Radio.com, the digital platform Entercom picked up in the CBS Radio deal, now has 40 million monthly users and 28 million unique listeners (in March) across its podcast network. The company also says Radio.com grew 63%, over the past year, across all platforms.

Entercom Chief Digital Officer J.D. Crowley. “We are so incredibly proud of our team, and grateful to our listeners, readers, and viewers for letting us serve and entertain them during this critical time. The record audience and engagement numbers we’re reporting today across Radio.com and the podcast network, demonstrate the quality and relevance of our content, strong brands, and powerful distribution, and underscores the durability of digital audio’s growth.”