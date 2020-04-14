WTOP To Honor Local Heroes

WTOP News and Feed the Fight are partnering to recognize workers who are on the frontline fighting the coronavirus. WTOP’s “Frontline Heroes” campaign, will select two nominees per day beginning April 20th and award them with $100 each.

In addition, for every hero selected WTOP will donate $100 to Feed the Fight, a Washington, D.C. based nonprofit supporting local restaurants, health care workers and first responders.

“WTOP News is so grateful for the opportunity to work with Feed the Fight DC to give back to the community in any way we can. We want to extend our thanks to all essential personnel and volunteers in our region who are working on the frontlines of this pandemic,” said Julia Ziegler, Director of News and Programming at WTOP News.