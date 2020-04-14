The “Grim Reaper of Radio” Goes Silent

Bob Romanik is finally off the air. After years of battling the FCC Romanik could no longer fight to retain the license for KQQZ-AM in St. Louis where he hosted his Grim Reaper show. In February, the FCC rejected an application to renew the license for KQQZ and Romanik says he can no longer afford to fight the government.

In an editorial The St. Louis Post-Dispatch cheers the silencing of Romanik. The paper has written about Romanik for years, calling him a racist and a homophobe. The paper also reported that Romanik was convicted in 1997 of obstructing justice, having lied 150 times to a grand jury investigating a $48 million organized-crime gambling racket and was convicted of bank fraud.

In February, the FCC ruled that Romanik was actually running the station, which you cannot do as a convicted felon. The judge actually dismissed the license renewals nobody showed up for the FCC proceeding on the license renewals and the question about who was controlling the stations. The judge decided enough taxpayer money had been spent on the matter and rejected the renewal request.