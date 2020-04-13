Streetz 94.5 Atlanta Morning Show Goes National 

The show is hosted by Hip Hop Atlanta reality star and rapper Yung Joc, Shawty Shawty and Sue Solo. The show started on a translator in Atlanta. Superadio will be syndicating the show.

Superadio president Eric Faison said, “This program lives, breathes, and oozes Hip Hop. The authenticity and track record of The Streetz Morning Takeover is historic and can be duplicated in any size market. The show was built on a small translator but because of great programming and talent has become powerful enough to be a market dominator. It’s perfect for any station looking to win 18-34 in AM drive, but still remain competitive 18-49 and 25-54.”

For more affiliation information on The Streetz Morning Takeover, contact Superadio at [email protected].