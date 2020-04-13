With No Sports It’s Time To Get Creative

As Major League Baseball – and every other sports league – waits for the pandemic to pass, stations that air play-by-play are coming up with new and innovative ways to talk sports and keep the fans engaged. Here’s what Entercom is doing with the San Diego Padres.

Entercom has partnered with the Padres to broadcast “Padres Social Hour.” The show, produced by the San Diego Padres for their social media platforms, will air at 7:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday on 97.3 The Fan (KWFN-FM) in San Diego and on Radio.com.

The show is hosted by Padres radio voice Jesse Agler and will feature special guests and co-hosts such as former major league pitcher Randy Jones, Padres television broadcaster Don Orsillo, former major league pitcher Mark Grant, former major league pitcher Bob Scanlan, San Diego Union-Tribune videographer Annie Heilbrunn, 97.3 The Fan Padres Insider A.J. Cassavell and more.