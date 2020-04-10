Bob McCurdy Announces His Retirement

Veteran Media Executive Bob McCurdy has announced his retirement as Vice President of Corporate Sales at Beasley Media Group. McCurdy has been writing a weekly Monday morning sales column for Radioink.com that he will continue to write.

In announcing his retirement to the radio world, McCurdy said his 45 years in the radio business have been glorious. “I am retiring to focus on my health.” Bob has been has been battling a serious medical issue over the past two years.

Beasley Media Group CEO Caroline Beasley said “Bob’s thoughtful insight, professional wisdom and unlimited dedication have been truly instrumental to our company’s success since joining BMG back in June of 2016. He has been a trusted confidant, a valued advisor and an incredible ambassador on behalf of our organization and the radio industry. It has been an absolute privilege to have him on our team.”

McCurdy added: “Bruce (Beasley), Brian (Beasley) and Caroline (Beasley) have been amazing throughout this entire ordeal and I will be forever grateful. Beasley is a great company. I have loved working with everyone and want you to know that you have made the past five years of my career extremely rewarding and satisfying. Good luck, be the best and continue to hustle!”

McCurdy began his professional career selling radio locally in Richmond, Virginia, before moving on to working in sales and management in Indianapolis, Indiana. The media veteran eventually joined Katz Radio, where he held sales and management positions in Chicago, Minneapolis, and New York. Mr. McCurdy was named President of the company in 1990 and went on to become President of Sentry Radio under the Katz Radio Group umbrella, before being named Regional President for Clear Channel Radio Sales upon Clear Channel’s purchase of the Katz Media Group. In 2009, he became the President of Katz Marketing Solutions, a division of the Katz Radio Group.

McCurdy served as a consultant for Beasley Media Group and Alpha Broadcasting from 2014-2016. He was named Vice President of Corporate Sales for the Beasley Media Group in 2016.