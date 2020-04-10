Share-A-Thon For S. Florida Homeless

Newsradio 610 WIOD, iHeart Media Miami, is hosting a 72 hour fundraiser. Running April 10 through Easter Sunday April 12, the event will help the homeless impacted by the virus.

“In these difficult times when we are asked to stay home it’s fitting for us to help those who don’t have a home,” said Grace Blazer, Program Director for Newsradio 610 WIOD. “We know money can be a concern for many right now, but we ask our community to make donations starting at one meal which is $2.10.”

On-air personalities are encouraging listeners to donate to the Miami Rescue Mission/Broward County Outreach by calling or donating online. The goal is to raise enough money for 10,000 meals that will be matched by one of the mission’s special giving partners.