Utah Radio Filling The Pantry

The Cache Valley area of northern Utah and southeast Idaho has not escaped the effects of the virus. A local radio personality is coordinating an effort to restock an area food pantry hit hard by the demands created by the situation.

Loralee Choate, co-host of the KBLQ-FM, Q92.9 morning show in Logan, Utah is working with other radio stations promoting a drop-off food drive April 18. The drive will benefit the Cache Community Food Pantry.

Choate told Cache Valley Daily.Com, “I really wanted to help. I was sitting in my studio thinking if I could get the Cache Valley Media Group on board, we could really be in a position to help.”